A day after President Donald Trump announced the US withdrawal from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Israel said it would join Trump and do the same. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar took to the social media platform X on Wednesday (Feb 5) and said, "Israel joins the United States and will not participate in the UNHRC."

He alleged that UNHRC has "traditionally protected" those who violate human rights.

“The UNHRC has traditionally protected human rights abusers by allowing them to hide from scrutiny, and instead obsessively demonizes the one democracy in the Middle East - Israel,” said Sa’ar.

He further accused the body of attacking democracy and being antisemitic. “Israel will not accept this discrimination any longer!” Sa’ar said.

Israel welcomes President Trump’s decision not to participate in the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

Israel joins the United States and will not participate in the UNHRC.



The UNHRC has traditionally protected human rights abusers by allowing them to hide from scrutiny, and… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) February 5, 2025

He shared some data in his post claiming that under the UNHRC, Israel has been subject to more than 100 condemnatory resolutions, which is over 20 per cent of all the resolutions passed in the body.

The announcement came when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the US and attended a press conference with him in Washington.

America's departure from 'anti-semitic' UNHRC

Trump announced in the press conference that America is departing from "anti-semitic" UNHRC and UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency).

"I'm also pleased to announce that this afternoon the United States withdrew from the anti-semitic UN Human Rights Council and ended all of the support for the UN Relief and Works Agency, which funnelled money to Hamas and which was very disloyal to humanity. Today I also took action to restore our maximum pressure policy on the Iranian regime. And we will once again enforce the most aggressive possible sanctions, drive Iranian oil exports to zero, and diminish the regime's capacity to fund terrorism.

"Today I also took action to restore our maximum pressure policy on the Iranian regime. And we will once again enforce the most aggressive possible sanctions, drive Iranian oil exports to zero, and diminish the regime's capacity to fund terror throughout the region and the world," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)