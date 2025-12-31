/After Trump, China makes ‘bizarre’ mediation claims between India and Pakistan: ‘Settling hotspot issues…’

Despite several statements by Government of India, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he settled the India-Pakistan conflict that took place in May this year. Now, following his pattern, China has claimed credit for mediating peace between India and Pakistan. This comes despite India categorically rejecting any third-party mediation. Speaking at the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China “mediated” to ease the tensions India and Pakistan, alongside also settling issues in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, Palestine and Israel and Thailand and Cambodia. Though, Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) is yet to respond on the matter, a report quoted official familiar to the matter saying that the claims by Beijing are “bizarre.”

"This year, local wars and cross-border conflicts flared up more often than at any time since the end of WWII. Geopolitical turbulence continued to spread... To build peace that lasts, we have taken an objective and just stance and focused on addressing both symptoms and root causes," Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. "Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," he claimed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

India has maintained that hostilities between India and Pakistan stopped after talks between senior military officials of both the countries and no mediation by any third party was involved. The Indian DGMO spoke to the Pakistani counterpart on the insistence of Pakistan and arrived at an understanding to stop the conflict.

Wang Yi's remark came days after China also claimed credit for the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand. In that case too, Beijing jumped in to openly claim credit after US President Trump said he negotiated peace. Beijing even took a swipe at the US saying that it does not impose decisions on warring sides. Hindustan Times quoted Indian government official familiar to the matter saying, “Perhaps the Chinese side is following in the footsteps of the US.”