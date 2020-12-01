After surviving Spanish Flu, 101-year-old Italian woman catches COVID-19 thrice!

A 101-year-old Italian woman has been through a lot. After surviving the Spanish Flu, the Second World War, she has now become a COVID warrior.

Think this is too much? Beat this: She beat COVID-19, not once but thrice!

Maria Orsingher’s case has baffled doctors in Italy. She first tested positive for COVID-19 in February.

Her daughter Carla told RT that Orsingher was hospitalised in Sondalo in February. After her recovery, the doctors told the daughter that she had never seen anybody as old as her triumph and recover from COVID-19 so conveniently.

She did not require breathing assistance, and did not develop fever as well.

In July, the elderly woman celebrated her 101st birthday. Following this, she developed a fever in September, after which she was hospitalised. There after, she tested positive for COVID-19 again, and was then treated for 18 days.

According to local media, her hospitalisation was more precautionary than necessary, given her age and risks.

However, COVID was not done with her. She tested positive for COVID-19 again last week. Fortunately, she did not develop any symptoms this time.

Orsingher is recovering in bed. She is also deaf, so is unable to communicate with her kids. Maria Orsingher was born in Gaggio, Italy on July 21, 1919.

As if enduring the Spanish Flu pandemic wasn’t enough, she also survived COVID-19 twice, and is expected to recover again.

Her daughters told RT that the doctors and caretakers remain amazed. In a span of nine months, their mother has tested positive thrice, and tested negative thrice.