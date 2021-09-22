After new revelations, FBI seeks public's help in looking for Petito's fiancé

After confirming the human remains found near the Wyoming border belong to Gabby Petito, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking public's help in finding Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie. The agency has determined that Petito died by homicide.

Watch:

The agency is looking for information from anyone, who may have come in contact with Laundrie or Petito, or who visited the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest from August 27 to 30 or may have seen their vehicle.

In some TikTok videos, a woman Miranda Baker seems to have been claiming that she and her boyfriend gave lift to Laundrie on August 29 in Wyoming.

Also Read: FBI confirms Gabby Petito's death by homicide amid ongoing search for fiance

The couple also said that he claimed he was camping all by himself for some days while Petito was back at their van working on social media posts.

According to the Baker, the couple came in contact with Laundrie when he was hitchhiking in Colter Bay, Wyoming. It is not far from where remains of Petito were found. Laundrie also seems to have offered to pay $200 for the ride, said Baker.

Also Read: FBI, Florida police on hunt for Gabby Petito’s fiancé after family says he is ‘missing’

In a statement obtained by CNN’s affiliate KSL, the Petito family attorney Richard Benson Stafford said, the family needs time to grieve, and they will release a statement "when Gabby is home."

(With inputs from agencies)