After Lithuania, now Latvia and Estonia quit China cooperation group

As China increases military pressure on Taiwan, an island it claims as its own territory, and deepens connections with Russia even as the invasion of Ukraine continue, Latvia and Estonia withdrew from a China cooperation group on Thursday.

The two countries followed in the footsteps of Baltic neighbour Lithuania which withdrew last year.

Lithuania's ties with China had deteriorated after the former permitted Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy last year. The nation also endorsed US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. A move which China called "erroneous" accusing the Baltic NATO nation of violating the one-China principle.

Croatia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia are some of the nations that are still part of the cooperation arrangement.

Both Latvia and Estonia said in comments released on Thursday that they will keep pursuing "constructive and pragmatic relations with China" while upholding the rules-based global order and human rights.

In recent days, western criticism of China's escalating military pressure on democratically ruled Taiwan has risen.

Latvia's continued membership in the China group, according to the country's foreign ministry, is "no longer in line with our strategic objectives in the current international environment."

The country recently on Thursday adopted a vote recognising "Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism," while calling on other like-minded countries to express the same view.

Latvian MPs also declared that Russia's actions in Ukraine amount to "targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people".

