Xi Jinping's visit to Saudi Arabia: Chinese foreign ministry says no information to offer

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, is reportedly scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia next week, according to news reports in the international media.

But when asked to comment on a media rumour that President Xi Jinping would visit Saudi Arabia next week, a spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that he had no information to share at the time.

The Guardian claimed on Thursday that preparations for a spectacular reception for Xi are already under way in Saudi Arabia, but it did not specify where it obtained its information.

Since January 2020, Xi has not travelled on an official basis outside of China.

Over the past two decades, China and Saudi Arabia have become more closely connected, but since Prince Mohammed began to amass power in the kingdom in 2016, ties have intensified. Riyadh has disagreed with the US on crucial human rights issues by supporting Hong Kong's draconian national security law and China's treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority.

At the same time that Washington has turned its attention away from the Middle East, trade relations between the two nations have advanced.

China could forge closer ties with Saudi Arabia as relations between the two countries' longtime allies, the United States and Saudi Arabia, become more strained.

Russia is China's second-largest oil supplier after Saudi Arabia. Beijing must keep strong relations with its energy-rich Arab supplier since sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine make it impossible to buy Russian oil.

China's energy security has become more crucial as the nation works to wean itself off coal in the face of domestic economic challenges and a West that is becoming more adamant about maintaining its position.

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.