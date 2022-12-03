G7 and Australia follow EU to agree on price cap on Russian oil

Following European Union, the Group of Seven (G7) and Australia on Friday (December 2) said that they agree with the USD 60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil. Earlier in the day, the European Union member states hammered out a political agreement over price cap overcoming Poland's resistance.

The EU agreed the price after holdout Poland gave its support, paving the way for formal approval over the weekend.

The G7 and Australia said in a statement the price cap would take effect on Dec. 5 or very soon thereafter.

The nations said they anticipated that any revision of the price would include a form of grandfathering to allow compliant transactions concluded before the change.

"The Price Cap Coalition may also consider further action to ensure the effectiveness of the price cap," the statement read. No details were immediately available on what further actions could be taken.

The price cap aims to limit Russia's ability to raise income through its energy assets to fund its war effort in Ukraine.

Warsaw had resisted the proposed level as it examined an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap below the market price. It had pushed in EU negotiations for the cap to be as low as possible to squeeze revenues to Russia and limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Polish Ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados on Friday told reporters Poland had backed the EU deal, which included a mechanism to keep the oil price cap at least 5% below the market rate. U.S. officials said the deal was unprecedented and demonstrated the resolve of the coalition opposing Russia's war.

Details of the deal are due to be published in the EU legal journal on Sunday.

