US remains ready to meet Russia over 'New Start' nuclear treaty talks, says official 

The US State Department official Ned Price in a statement has said that the US remains ready to meet Russia for 'New Start,' a nuclear pact between the two countries, despite being accused of anti-Russia behaviour.

Price said, "We do remain ready to meet with Russia in the New Start Treaty. We are committed to New Start."

This new arms pact limits the use of nuclear weapons that can be used by both countries, Reuters reported.

As per media reports, Russia withdrew from the treaty talks earlier this week.

Officials from both countries were supposed to meet on Nov 29 in Egypt to discuss the issues around the treaty, including possible inspection of each other's nuclear weapons which got delayed due to Covid.

Russia has remarked 'New Start,' as an important tool to avoid an arms race, but the Russian foreign ministry accused the US of trying to alter the balance of weapons in the treatment by either renaming or converting them to take them out of the treatment.

Price told reporters that all of Russia's topics were on the agenda for the meeting. However, he stated that the US was disappointed by Russia's unilateral decision over the last few months.

Relations between the US and Russia have deteriorated, especially after Russia's invasions in Ukraine earlier this year, triggering several US sanctions against Russia.

