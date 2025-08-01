/After Donald Trump's peace deadline, Vladimir Putin agrees to talks with Ukraine, but with conditions

Days after US President Donald Trump dished out a deadline to Russia to end its offensive in Ukraine, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow is willing to resume peace talks with Kiev sans cameras. Backing talks with Ukraine, Putin, however, said Russia's strategic goals behind its invasion remain unchanged.

Vladimir Putin claimed that his country's troops have been advancing along the entire frontline in Ukraine. Indicating Russia's military capabilities, he said his nation is mass-producing the novel Oreshnik missile system. He said he hoped that Russia and Ukraine would continue their peace talks, but warned against inflated expectations as to what can be realistically achieved.

He said theRussia-Ukraine war needs to be addressed in the context of the security of the entire Europe. Flanked by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said Russia needs lasting and durable peace.

He claimed thatthe West wants to stop Russia's advance at all costs. "We agreed that we could conduct negotiations without cameras and in a calm atmosphere," he added.

Donald Trump said on Monday that Russia and Ukraine would have to speed up their peace deal, setting a deadline of "10 or 12 days" from today.

"There’s no reason to wait. There’s no reason to wait. It’s 50 days. I want to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

The US also told the UNGA that both sides have been told by the Trump administration that they needed to finalise the peace deal within the next few days.

The United States told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday that US President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants a peace deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace, an official told the UN body.