After deadly crash, Boeing 737 MAX comes alive to soar high in sky again in Indonesia

Around three years after the deadly crash, Indonesian government has finally lifted the ban on the Boeing 737 MAX, the transport ministry of the country said on Tuesday.

In the crash, all 189 people on board this kind of aircraft, which was operated by domestic carrier Lion Air, had died.

After another deadly mishap in March 2019, which involved similar aircraft operated by Ethiopian Airlines, aviation authorities around the world grounded this plane.

The new development comes as the aircraft has returned to service in the United States and Europe some time ago.

It also follows lifting of grounding orders in countries, such as Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Australia and Ethiopia.

In a statement, the ministry said that the lifting of the ban was effective immediately. It also follows the evaluation of changes to the system of the aircraft by regulators.

The airlines must also follow airworthiness directives and check the 737 MAX planes before flying them again, it said. The government will also inspect the planes.

National flag carrier Garuda Indonesia chief executive Irfan Setiaputra told Reuters that it has no plans to reintroduce the aircraft to its fleet as it is now focusing on debt restructuring.

(With inputs from agencies)