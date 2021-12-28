First local Omicron variant transmission case reported in Indonesia

In a new development forcing Indonesian government to step up vigilance in checking the spread of new variant of coronavirus, first case of local transmission of Omicron has come up in capital Jakarta on Tuesday.

In an online press conference, Ministry of Health's COVID-19 vaccination spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi said, "This patient is a male aged 37 years old, with no history of overseas travel in the last few months, nor any contact with international visitors."

On December 6, the patient had arrived in Jakarta from Medan city in the North Sumatra province. He along with his wife had visited a mall in the Sudirman Central Business District in the capital city on the same day.

In an antigen test, the person had undergone at a hospital before going back to Medan, showed Covid infection.

A laboratory test’s result on December 26 confirmed that the man was infected with the new variant. The man’s wife has tested negative for the virus.

The patient's close contacts are being traced. The government is conducting numerous swab tests for people, who visited the mall, the hospital and the apartment where the patient lives in North Jakarta.

(With inputs from agencies)