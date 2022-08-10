Biden administration ends Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico policy’ on migrants

The Biden administration has ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in US immigration courts. The move from the Department of Homeland Security came on Monday, hours after a judge overturned a December decree ordering the reinstatement of the so-called 'Remain in Mexico' policy introduced by President Joe Biden's predecessor Donald Trump.

The date of the policy's removal has been in question ever since the Supreme Court decided on June 30 that the Biden administration may stop the policy. Officials from DHS were quiet, claiming that they had to wait for the court to confirm the decision. The Supreme Court certified its ruling last week, AP reported.

According to a statement by DHS, the programme unwound quickly and systematically. There will no longer be any open applications, and those who show up in court won’t be sent back to Mexico when their next hearings are held in the US.

The rules (Migrant Protection Protocols) were in place from the time former President Donald Trump announced the "Remain in Mexico Policy" in January 2019 until Joe Biden cancelled the policy on his first day in office in January 2021.Critics attacked Trump’s approach by saying it exposes migrants to horrific violence in Mexico.

During the first few months of the Biden administration, many individuals were permitted to continue their cases. Almost 5,800 people were affected by the policy between December and June. The majority of people are from Cuba, Colombia, and Venezuela.

There are still a lot of concerns to be answered, whether or not people who applications have been rejected or dismissed will be given another chance or people who have future court dates will be allowed to return to the US sooner. Further details are yet to be announced.

