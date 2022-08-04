US probes claims that Sikh migrants' turbans confiscated at US-Mexico border

The United States authorities have launched an investigation after reports emerged that the turbans of Sikh asylum seekers were taken away forcefully after they were detained at the border.

As mentioned by BBC in a report, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said that nearly 50 migrants have had religious headgear taken away.

Those who follow the Sikh religion, commonly wear turbans, including women as Sikhism requires that men should wear turbans and not cut their hair. The turbans serve as a religious observance.

As quoted by BBC, the human rights advocates informed that seizing turbans "blatantly violates federal law". Such activities are inconsistent with the US Customs and Border Protection's non-discrimination policies.

ACLU wrote a letter to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus on 1 August. In the letter, it called the confiscations "ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations".

Vanessa Pineda, who is a lawyer for the ACLU of Arizona, told the BBC that no proper explanation has been given on how a turban could pose a security threat, raising cross-border security concerns.

The report also quoted Pineda as saying that this particular situation is part of a bigger situation when the personal properties of migrants are being confiscated. There have been instances when personal property of migrants has been disposed of without explanation or replacement.

She said, "It's just not acceptable. They need to find another alternative and to stop this. It's dehumanising."

The border agency expects its staff to "treat all migrants we encounter with respect", the CBP's Magnus said in a statement as quoted by the Washington Post.

He statement said: "An internal investigation has been opened to address this matter."

