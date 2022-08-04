Miffed China shelves bilateral meeting with Japan after G7 statement on Taiwan

Miffed that its One-China policy is not being respected by the world leaders in the aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, China has shelved its bilateral meeting scheduled with Japan.

Reportedly, on the sidelines of the ASEAN event in Cambodia, the foreign ministers of the two countries were all set to meet. However, after Japan, along with the other G7 nations released a statement on Taiwan, Beijing effective immediately pulled the plug.

"The Chinese side is strongly displeased with the joint statement put out by the group of seven nations about Taiwan." said Hua Chunying, spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry.

The G7 statement on China and Taiwan

As reported by WION, the G7 foreign ministers in their joint statement titled "Preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan strait" called on China to resolve the tensions peacefully.

"We are concerned by recent and announced threatening actions by the People’s Republic of China (PRC), particularly live-fire exercises and economic coercion, which risk unnecessary escalation. There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait," said the statement.

It further added that China's escalatory response could increase tensions and destabilise the region. Lastly, the statement asked China to not try and change the status quo in the region.

"We call on the PRC not to unilaterally change the status quo by force in the region, and to resolve cross-Strait differences by peaceful means. There is no change in the respective one China policies, where applicable, and basic positions on Taiwan of the G7 members." said G& foreign ministers.

China starts its biggest military exercise around Taiwan

Reportedly, a day after Nancy Pelosi concluded a whirlwind less than 24 hours visit to Taiwan, China started its biggest military exercise in six zones interspersed around the island nation.

In response to the Chinese threat, Taiwan has put its military on alert and already staged multiple civil defence drills. Meanwhile, the USA has moved its several naval assets in and around the conflict zone.

