After Christmas food, chocolate bar Bounty falls prey to supply chain crisis

Popular chocolate bar, Bounty, may be the next victim of the ongoing supply chain crisis in the UK and other European countries.

The chocolate giant, Mars, has reported that Bounty, which is one of its highest selling bars, is facing shortages in Russia due to the fall in its supply of raw materials in Europe.

The confectionary giant has warned its customers in Russia that the popular chocolate bar may face shortage in the next few months as experts have predicted possible lack of coconut flakes. These coconut flakes are the unique ingredient in the Bounty chocolate bar.

However, local reports have also stated that there might be 'forced restriction' behind this façade of lack of supplies for the Bounty brand. A letter warns that even though the demand has increased for this chocolate-coconut bar, the warehouses should have enough to meet the demand by mid-October.

At the same time, the reports have been rubbished and authorities have stated that the lack of raw materials is a result of poor harvest of coconut chips this time. Philippines, which is the second largest coconut producer of the world, was hit by typhoons which destroyed more than 49 million trees.

The destruction of these trees have resulted in a poor harvest and analysts believe it will take nearly two to three years for the industry to come out of that loss.

This has come a little after it has been revealed that the UK will be facing shortage of Christmas food, especially meat products due to the lack of raw material. The UK has also been fighting a fuel crisis which has been a direct consequence of Brexit.