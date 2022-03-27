After Caribbean visit, Prince William admits he may never succeed Queen as Commonwealth head   

After a week-long visit to the Caribbean with Kate, Prince William has admitted he may never succeed the Queen as head of the Commonwealth.

In an unprecedented statement at the end of the tour, William tacitly acknowledged the anti-royalist sentiment.

He said that he was "committed to service", that involved "not telling people what to do".

The trip was marred by public relations gaffes and protests about British colonialism, which is being branded ‘tone deaf’ to modern sensibilities.

He not just addressed the growing sentiment and acknowledged it had "brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future".

In the extraordinary statement, William added, “It is about serving and supporting them in whatever way they think best, by using the platform we are lucky to have.”

"It is why tours such as this reaffirm our desire to serve the people of the Commonwealth and to listen to communities around the world. Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn’t what is on my mind," the Duke added.

The Queen has been heading the Commonwealth since assuming throne in 1952.

