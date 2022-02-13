After a series of Houthi attacks, US F-22 fighter jets arrive in UAE

Several US F-22 fighter jets have arrived at an airbase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

This comes in after a series of attacks in Abu Dhabi by Houthi fighters in Yemen, the US Air force said. The world's most advanced fighter aircraft, the F-22s are fifth-generation combat jets.

As per a statement, the jets arrived to show US support after a series of attacks that threatened the US and Emirati armed forces stationed at the host installation. This is when the US Secretary of Defense ordered the immediate deployment of the aircraft in coordination with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE.

The airmen and F-22s are deployed from the 1st fighter wing, located at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, the US Air Force said.

The recent Houthi attacks have highlighted the unsuccessful UN-led efforts to broker an end to the war in Yemen. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and caused a humanitarian crisis.

Yemen has been in a state of civil war since 2011 ever since the Arab Spring movement, where the country's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh was ousted.

Since 2015, a nine-country coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been intervening in the country unsuccessfully.

(With inputs from agencies)