After 91 years, Black teen executed for murder of white woman found innocent by court in US

In a major development, an African-American teen, who was executed on the charge of murdering a white woman in 1931, has been declared innocent by a court in the US state of Pennsylvania this week, media reports said. The exoneration came after decades of struggle by his only surviving sister. At the time of the hearing, a white jury had convicted 16-year-old Alexander McClay Williams in just four hours. In the US state of Pennsylvania, Williams is still the youngest person ever to be put to death.

Now, after 91 years, the case has been dismissed by the county judge. “I’m just happy that it finally turned out the way it should have in the beginning. We just wanted it overturned, because we knew he was innocent, and now, we want everyone else to know it, too,” Susie Williams-Carter, 92-year-old sister of Williams, told Philadelphia Inquirer on Thursday.

Vida Robare, white matron, Glen Mills School was found murdered by her estranged ex-husband Fred Robare on October 3, 1930. Glen Mills School is the detention centre for young offenders. Vida was “brutally murdered” in her cottage at the premises of the centre, the district attorney’s statement said. Fred also worked at the same school.

Williams, who was already serving an indefinite term at the facility, was charged with the crime. Without the presence of a lawyer or a parent, he was interrogated five times. Three confessions were also signed by him “despite the lack of eyewitnesses or direct evidence implicating him”, the statement continued.

(With inputs from agencies)