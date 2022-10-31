African Union 'extremely concerned' over deteriorating security situation in DR Congo

On Sunday, the African Union expressed its grave concern about the deteriorating security situation in the unrest-ridden eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where insurgents have recently gained ground.

AU Chairman Macky Sall and AU Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat issued a joint statement in which they "express their extreme concern" about the deteriorating security and made a call for peace and dialogue.

"They call on all the parties to establish an immediate ceasefire, respect international law, the safety and security of civilians," the statement said.

On Saturday, the M23 rebels expanded their control across the vast, mineral-rich DRC, leading the UN peacekeeping mission to raise its "troop alert level" and strengthen its support for the army.

The most recent development occurred as diplomatic ties between the neighbouring countries of Rwanda and DR Congo deteriorated over the rebels' assistance.

The Rwandan ambassador will be expelled, according to the authorities in Kinshasa, who claim Rwanda supports the M23 rebels. Kigali criticised the decision, calling it regretful.

To maintain calm in the unrest-plagued area, the AU urged all sides to "engage in a constructive dialogue."

After being idle for years, the majority of the Congolese Tutsi organisation M23 started fighting again in late 2021. It accused the government of breaking a deal about the demobilisation of its fighters.

Since then, it has seized significant amounts of land in North Kivu, including the crucial town of Bunagana on the Ugandan border in June.

(with inputs from agencies)

