African Union, European Union intensify pressure on Niger coup leaders

The African Union released a statement on Saturday demanding Niger's military to "return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority" within 15 days as the European Union rendered more intense pressure on the coup leaders by discontinuing security cooperation with the country.

The head of Niger's presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tiani, on Friday, appeared on state television to declare himself the country's new leader.

He further defended the military coup, reiterating that the soldiers in the country had acted to safeguard national security.

On Wednesday, the guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum in the presidential palace. Later, a group of officers appeared on state television and said that they had thrown Bazoum out of power.

The AU's Peace and Security Council, in a communique after a meeting on the coup on Friday, demanded, "military personnel to immediately and unconditionally return to their barracks and restore constitutional authority, within a maximum period of fifteen (15) days."

It "condemns in the strongest terms possible" the act to overthrow the elected government and also expressed deep concern over the "alarming resurgence" of military coups in Africa.

Watch | Niger coup leader warns against 'foreign' intervention

The European Union's diplomatic chief Josep Borrell on Saturday released a statement saying that the coalition would not recognise the putschists and further made the announcement of the suspension of security cooperation with Niger.

"The European Union does not recognise and will not recognise the authorities from the putsch in Niger," Borrell said in a statement.

"All cooperation in the security field is suspended indefinitely with immediate effect" in addition to the end to budgetary aid, he added.

Bazoum "remains the only legitimate president of Niger", the statement said, further calling for his immediate release and holding the coup leaders to account for the safety of him and his family.

Borrell said the EU was ready to back future decisions taken by West Africa's regional bloc, "including the adoption of sanctions".

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu released a statement saying that the leaders from the Economic Community of West African States will meet on Sunday in Abuja to have a discussion on the coup.

French President Emmanuel Macron will chair a defence meeting on the coup on Saturday, the presidency said.

US extends support to Niger's ousted leader

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken extended steadfast support to Niger's ousted leader Mohamed Bazoum Washington, and gave a warning to those detaining him that "hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance" was at risk, said the State Department on Friday (July 28).

Binken called Bazoum for the second time in a few days to offer America's "unflagging support" after the leader was detained in a military coup, said department spokesman Matt Miller in a statement.

In another call to former Nigerien leader Mahamadou Issoufou, concern was expressed by Blinken over the ongoing detention of Bazoum and that "negotiations to ensure constitutional order in Niger were at an impasse."

He said to Issoufou that he "regretted that those detaining Bazoum were threatening years of successful co-operation and hundreds of millions of dollars of assistance" to Niamey, and asked Issoufou to continue working on behalf of Bazoum, Miller said.

Niger coup condemned

The country's former colonial power, France and the West African regional bloc ECOWAS called for the immediate release of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum. They further urged for a return to constitutional order.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was all set to support sanctions against the perpetrators of the "dangerous" coup after his foreign minister said the power grab did not appear to be definitive.

"This coup d'etat is completely illegitimate," Macron told a news conference in Papua New Guinea.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that constitutional order should be restored.

United States Vice President Kamala Harris said that the cooperation with Niger's government was fortuitous on its "continued commitment to democratic standards".

A spokesperson for the US-UN mission released a statement saying that the United States also backs taking action at the United Nations Security Council to de-escalate the situation in Niger.

(With inputs from agencies)

