Afghan baby girl born at 30,000 feet in UK evacuation flight

An Afghan refugee gave birth to a baby girl aboard a plane on her way to Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Turkish Airlines said Soman Noori, 26, was on a flight from Dubai to Birmingham when she went into labour with the UK-bound evacuation flight at 30,000 feet. The cabin crew members helped deliver the baby since there were no doctors on the flight.

The girl was named Havva which in Hebrew means "life". It was the couple's third baby.

(Photo Courtesy: PA Media)

Turkish Airlines said both mother and baby were healthy. The flight had landed in Kuwait as a precaution with the girl born in Kuwait airspace. The flight went smoothly as it reached Birmingham at 11:45am.

Watch:

Noori and her husband Taj Moh Hammat, 30, were travelling to the UK from Dubai after being evacuated from Kabul airport.

In a similar incident earlier, a baby girl was born on a plane as it landed in Germany last week as the medical staff helped the woman deliver the baby in the cargo hold of the aircraft. The baby was born in a C-17 US cargo plane after the mother was evacuated from Kabul airport.

The girl was named "Reach" after the plane's code name which was Reach 828.

Meanwhile, UK finished its evacuation operation late on Saturday as the last flight left Afghanistan. The UK has evacuated nearly 15,000 people in the last two weeks as the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.

(With inputs from Agencies)

