Activists ramp up pressure on Twitter advertisers, say Musk 'was lying from the beginning'

As the new Chief Twit Elon Musk welcomed back to Twitter the formerly banned Donald Trump, Ye a.k.a., Kanye West, a coalition of civil rights activists on Monday urgent advertisers to issue statements about pulling their ads off the social media platform.

The Stop Toxic Twitter coalition said that Musk had promised advertisers that Twitter would review its approach to reinstating banned accounts and had promised that the organisation would establish a new content management council.

However, as of Monday, no such council has been established.

Watch | Will Trump return to Twitter? Twitter CEO Elon Musk goes on a meme-posting spree

Jessica Gonzalez, the co-chief executive of media and democracy organisation Free Press, said in a press release that "Musk has gone back on every promise he made to civil-rights activists and advertisers in less than three weeks."

Angelo Carusone head of Media Matters, a left-leaning media watchdog that is also a part of the coalition said Monday that "it was a real breach."

Musk, he asserted, "was lying from the beginning."

According to Carusone, 51 of Twitter's 100 most expensive advertisers this year have paused ads.

He added that the coalition is asking companies that have not made their Twitter pause public to do so in order to put pressure on the other 49 advertisers who are yet to take action.

"You need to take a stand and draw the line," said Carusone adding "It's important for big spenders to say they have stopped."

As per Reuters, digital ad sales account for about 90 of per cent Twitter's revenue. Data from the ad measuring company Pathmatics revealed that the top 100 advertisers spent an estimated $23.6 million on Twitter between November 10 and November 16. In comparison, before Musk's acquisition of Twitter $24.2 million was spent on Twitter ads between October 16 and October 22.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE