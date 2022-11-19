Twitter's fate remains in doubt as Musk emails engineers to fly in for in-person meetings amid resignations 

Following Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal last month, the firm is on the verge of collapse. The billionaire is working tirelessly to enforce his vision on the microblogging site, from laying off nearly 50 per cent of the staff strength, firing critics, introducing a new subscription plan, humourous tweets, and sending a stern warning to the employees that the firm must change or risk bankruptcy.

The firms' fate remains still in doubt. Many believe that Musk will not be able to handle the firm and the chaos he created. It seems more changes are yet to be made. Musk recently on Twitter recently asked users, "What should Twitter do next?"

What should Twitter do next? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022 ×

On Friday (November 18), the world's richest man and now the new Twitter chief sent a series of emails to Twitter staff asking for help.

He firstly sent a mail to the software engineers asking them to come to the 10th floor at 2 pm.

After 30 minutes he sent another mail inquiring about the "tech stack," a term for the company's software and associated systems. Musk further asked the engineers to submit their records of the last six months along with 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of codes, Reuters reported.

Lastly, he sent a mail asking some of the staff to fly to Twitter's headquarters in San Fransico for an in-person meeting.

A day earlier, on Thursday (November 17), as per some internal sources, nearly 1,200 employees resigned. The company's staff dropped to 3,700 from 7,500 after the mass layoffs earlier this month. This happened after Musk sent employees a deadline to decide whether they want to stay or leave. So, many left the organisation, writing farewell messages on Twitter with #Twittertakeover.

However, one thing he is sure about is the content policy moderation on the site. Musk on Friday tweeted about the firm's revision to the content policy. He claimed that while hateful content will not be algorithmically pushed in for users' feeds, it won't also be removed.

New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach.



Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter.



You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022 ×

He even unbanned a number of accounts including that of Jordan Peterson, comedian Kathy Griffin and more. However, reinstating former US president Trump is not yet decided.

Kathie Griffin, Jorden Peterson & Babylon Bee have been reinstated.



Trump decision has not yet been made. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022 ×

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)