Elon Musk fires Twitter engineer who questioned him publicly

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has been firing employees from his company who publicly criticise him on social media or are not in support of his views and ideas for the company.

In a recent case, Musk fired an engineer from the company after he replied to him on Twitter about a question asked to him publicly by Musk.

Elon Musk asks Eric Fronhoefer, the company engineer, saying, "Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?". He tagged Eric along in this post, to which Eric replied through multiple tweets explaining the reasons why the app might be working slow on Android mobile phones.

In an attempt to explain through multiple tweets, Eric wrote to Musk, saying, "We have done a bunch of work to improve performance and we found that it correlates well with increasing UAM and Ad spend."

After looking at this "tweet-war" between a CEO and an employee publicly, people were wondering on Twitter why Eric hadn't shared his feedback with his new boss privately. Eric, who has been working on Twitter for Android for about 6 years, replied, "maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe use Slack or email."

Ben Lieb, a previously fired Twitter engineer, also retweeted the same post from Musk and wrote, "As the former tech lead for timelines infrastructure at Twitter, I can confidently say that this man has no idea wtf he’s talking about". Lieb worked at Twitter for a decade before he was fired by the new CEO.

On Monday, Musk confirmed that he had fired Eric, in reply to one of the users on Twitter. Eric retweeted Musk's post with a saluting emoji, which was used by many employees when they were laid off earlier this month. Both Twitter and Eric didn't comment immediately about his status in the company, but Eric later tweeted a post in which his access to his office account was blocked by Twitter.

Twitter has been in chaos since Elon Musk took over as the new CEO of the company. He has fired half of the company's 7000 employees, including some senior managers.

(With inputs from agencies)

