Elon Musk's mother wants people to 'stop being mean to him'

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, has urged people to "stop being mean to him". She was speaking as part of an interview for a BBC documentary, The Elon Musk Show, in which she described her son as a genius and how his massive success of the reason he "gets a lot of hate".

Musk's companies, Tesla and SpaceX, are hugely successful and Maye says that "with those companies, he gets a lot of hate," as per The Independent.

Musk has been in the headlines for weeks now. First for offering to buy Twitter, then for backing off, and then for coming back on track and finally closing the deal. Musk's acquisition of the social media platform is still a hot topic of discussion everywhere. As soon as he took over, he fired CEO Parag Agarwal and several other top executives.

He then laid off almost half of the staff across the world citing lack of revenues. Advertisers started pulling the plug due to the present of hate content on the platform and demanding to know how Musk plans to regulate content. This resulted in a further loss of finances and Musk was left with no option but to explain to the advertisers what his plans are for the company.

He also started a pay-for-verification system. Under the updated Twitter Blue subscription, a user pays $7.99 to get the blue tick next to name. Earlier, the service cost $4.99 per month, and the $3 hike was brought in by Musk hurriedly, asking the staff to work day and night to roll out the new feature by November 7, or face action. Initially, he had planned on making it a $20 service.

However, it ended up being misused by some users who bought the blue tick and changed their name to impersonate a celebrity or other public figures.

Some reports even suggest that Musk plans to put the entire platform behind a paywall under which users can scroll through the content for a limited period and would then have to buy subscription which would be separate from the $8 charge.

All this has made people question if Musk can run Twitter successfully or not.

