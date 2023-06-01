US: 'Active situation' in Denton, residents urged to take shelter after gunshots heard

In Davidson County in the US state of North Carolina, residents were urged to take shelter as the authorities are dealing with a 'very active situation', as per local media reports citing the Denton fire department.

In the early hours of Thursday, a situation unfolded near the intersection of Ebel Church Road and M H Drive, prompting the Denton Fire Department to issue an urgent Facebook announcement.

With limited information provided, residents were advised to steer clear of the area while those within its vicinity were urged to take immediate shelter, ensuring all doors and windows were secured.

Further updates are currently unavailable, leaving the community on edge. Multi-agency response to 'very active situation' A tense situation unfolded late Wednesday night, leading law enforcement agencies from across the Piedmont Triad, including Randolph and Guilford Counties, to collaborate with Davidson County authorities.

With a well-established perimeter in place, the area has witnessed the presence of helicopters and SWAT team members, accompanied by sporadic reports of gunshots being heard in recent hours.

In response to the escalating circumstances near Ebel Road and M-H Drive, officials urged citizens to secure their residences due to the highly dynamic nature of the ongoing event.

Deputies, EMS personnel, and troopers have been deployed in the vicinity, extending their presence up to two to three miles from the incident site.

While Randolph County officials have confirmed their involvement in assisting with a shooting, no further verified details have been released. Gun violence in US Gun violence has been an ongoing issue in the United States, marked by numerous high-profile mass shootings and a troubling rate of firearm-related homicides.

The prevalence of shootings continues to make headlines, with significant impacts seen in the early months of this year.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the death toll from gun violence in the United States reached 13,959 as of May 1, 2023, equating to an average of approximately 115 deaths per day.

Among the victims, 85 children and 491 teenagers tragically lost their lives. Notably, a large proportion of gun-related deaths in 2023 have been attributed to suicides, averaging 66 fatalities per day.

The year has also witnessed 184 mass shootings thus far, as defined by the Gun Violence Archive—a distressing classification referring to incidents where four or more individuals are shot or killed. These mass shootings have resulted in 248 deaths and 744 injuries.

It is disheartening to note that a significant number of these incidents occurred in several states, including Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Illinois, and Louisiana. The impact of gun violence extends beyond individual incidents, affecting families, communities, and the nation as a whole.