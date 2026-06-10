/'Act of aggression': Pakistan launches deadly strikes on Afghanistan, kills at least 11 children; Taliban responds

Pakistan launched massive strikes near Afghanistan border on Tuesday (June 10), following a period of relative calm. Afghan government officials said that Pakistani military “violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes” in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika killing at least 13 people. Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on X, "As a result of these attacks, 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed." He also condemned teh action by calling it “humanitarian crime and act of aggression.”

What we know about tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan

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Just a day ago, India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, for carrying out deadly airstrikes in Afghanistan that have killed hundreds of civilians. On May 21 too, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, criticised the country of carrying out cross-border violence in Afghanistan that caused hundreds of civilian deaths and injuries.

Last year, as situation worsened at Pakistan and Afghanistan border, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has dragged India and blamed the country for the deadly strikes. Issuing a baseless allegation, Asif claimed that the Taliban in Afghanistan is fighting “India's proxy war.” "Afghan Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi…Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi," Asif had said. Pointing fingers at Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's India visit, he alleged that some ulterior “plans” were hatched during the six-day India visit. However, Asif did not provide any proof of his claims. Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had described the Afghan people as “enemies” of Pakistan, claiming that despite Pakistan showing them respect, they had responded with betrayal.