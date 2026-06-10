/'Act of aggression': Pakistan launches deadly strikes on Afghanistan, kills at least 11 children; Taliban responds

Pakistan launched massive strikes near Afghanistan border on Tuesday (June 10), following a period of relative calm. Afghan government officials said that Pakistani military “violated Afghanistan's airspace and bombed civilian homes” in the provinces of Kunar, Khost, and Paktika killing at least 13 people. Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on X, "As a result of these attacks, 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man were killed." He also condemned teh action by calling it “humanitarian crime and act of aggression.”
Also Read: India criticizes Pakistan for ‘trade and transit terrorism’ and civilian killings in Afghanistan at UN Security Council
What we know about tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan
Just a day ago, India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, for carrying out deadly airstrikes in Afghanistan that have killed hundreds of civilians. On May 21 too, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, criticised the country of carrying out cross-border violence in Afghanistan that caused hundreds of civilian deaths and injuries.
Also Read: 'Fighting India's proxy war': Pakistan minister casts doubt on ceasefire with Afghan Taliban, issues anti-India rant
Last year, as situation worsened at Pakistan and Afghanistan border, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has dragged India and blamed the country for the deadly strikes. Issuing a baseless allegation, Asif claimed that the Taliban in Afghanistan is fighting “India's proxy war.” "Afghan Taliban are being sponsored by Delhi…Right now, Kabul is fighting a proxy war for Delhi," Asif had said. Pointing fingers at Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's India visit, he alleged that some ulterior “plans” were hatched during the six-day India visit. However, Asif did not provide any proof of his claims. Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had described the Afghan people as “enemies” of Pakistan, claiming that despite Pakistan showing them respect, they had responded with betrayal.
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Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been fraught since the Taliban took power for a second time in 2021. Pakistan's wants Afghanistan to curb the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group. Afghani Taliban officials claim that it was Pakistan that harboured these hostile groups to attack on Afghanistan's sovereignty. Situation between the two countries deteriorated after several explosions rocked Kabul in October 2025. Though Islamabad did not take responsibility of the bombings, it came right after Pakistani leaders publically vowed ‘big action’ on those sheltering Pakistani Taliban (TTP) fighters. The Taliban then initiated offensives along the southern Pakistani border, prompting Islamabad to threaten decisive retaliation. Attacks and retaliatory attacks have continued despite a fragile ceasefire in place.