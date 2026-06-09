/India criticizes Pakistan for ‘trade and transit terrorism’ and civilian killings in Afghanistan at UN Security Council

New Delhi: India has launched a strong attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, slamming Islamabad for weaponising Afghanistan’s landlocked status and carrying out deadly airstrikes that have killed hundreds of civilians.

Speaking at the UNSC, India’s Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said Pakistan’s denial of transit access for Afghan traders amounted to “unprecedented ‘trade and transit terrorism’”. He said India was issuing hundreds of gratis long-term business visas to help affected Afghan traders.

“This cynical closure of access for this landlocked country is in total violation of UN declarations on Land Locked Developing Countries and a clear weaponisation of their trade and transit vulnerabilities,” the ambassador said.

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He called on the international community to condemn what he described as blatant violations of WTO norms, the UN Charter and international law.

Ambassador Harish sharply criticised Pakistan’s military actions in Afghanistan, citing UNAMA reports of heavy civilian casualties. “Pakistan’s campaign of military airstrikes against Afghanistan is causing huge civilian casualties and sufferings to the Afghan people,” he said. According to UNAMA, 372 civilians were killed and 397 injured in Pakistani strikes on the country.

He added, “Dressing up a massacre as a military operation DOES NOT absolve the perpetrator. Killing, maiming and orphaning civilians is not counter-terrorism. Espousing high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity while mercilessly carrying out air strikes during the holy month of Ramadan IS the perfect example of hypocrisy!”

The ambassador also rejected Pakistan’s habit of “blaming neighbours for its own failures” and condemned what he called officially sponsored disinformation, including referring to certain groups as “Fitna al Hindustan”.

India, he stressed, stands “steadfast in rejecting terrorism in all its forms”, naming groups including Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and The Resistance Front. He called for coordinated international action against ISIL, Al Qaida and their affiliates.

In contrast, Ambassador Harish highlighted India’s extensive humanitarian and development support for Afghanistan which includes over 50,000 tonnes of wheat, 420 tonnes of medicines and vaccines, and assistance after last year’s earthquakes.

India is also treating Afghan children with congenital heart diseases, upgrading hospitals, and offering scholarships to nearly 3,000 Afghan students since 2023, including 1,000 women. Further scholarships and support for women-led self-help groups are planned. The ambassador noted the joy brought by Afghan cricketers in the Indian Premier League and India’s hosting of a bilateral cricket series. “Sports have a rare power to lift a nation’s spirit... We definitely believe that our Afghan brothers and sisters deserve this,” he said.