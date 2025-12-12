A federal judge temporarily blocked the US immigration officials from once again detaining Kilmar Abrego Garcia, hours after the judge ordered him to be released from an immigration detention facility. The temporary restraining order issued on early Friday came as the latest setback to the Trump administration's repeated efforts to deport Abrego Gracia, who has become a symbol of resistance against Donald Trump's ongoing crackdown on immigrants after he was wrongfully deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador.

Who is Abrego Garcia?

Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia was born in El Salvador and first arrived in the United States around 2011 as a teenager fleeing gang violence and settled in Maryland with his American wife and child. In October 2019, an immigration judge granted him protection and a work permit, ruling he could not be deported to El Salvador, citing credible threats to his life from gangs there.

What happened in his case?

On March 12, 2025, Abrego Garcia was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials in Baltimore, Maryland. Three days later, on March 15, 2025, officials deported him to El Salvador despite the 2019 protection order, sending him to the maximum-security Terrorism Confinement Centre (CECOT). The deportation proved faulty and lacking legal grounds; the US government later called the removal an “administrative error.”

Return to US and Charges

Following legal pressure and a US Supreme Court order on April 10, 2025, to facilitate his return. The government had to bring Abrego Garcia back to the United States on June 6, 2025. Hours after his return, he appeared in federal court in Tennessee, where a grand jury indicted him on human smuggling charges linked to a 2022 Tennessee traffic stop.

Legal battle and continued detention

In August 2025, a judge ordered his release from criminal custody so he could await trial in Maryland, but Immigration officials detained him again during an August 25 check-in at ICE in Baltimore, starting proceedings to deport him to a third country, such as Uganda, plans later blocked by federal judges.

On 11 December 2025, a federal judge in Maryland ruled that Abrego Garcia’s detention lacked legal justification and ordered his immediate release from ICE custody, dismissing claims ICE had lawful grounds to hold him.