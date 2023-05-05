ABC pulls out parts of Bluey episode after accusations of fat-shaming, fatphobia

A part of a Bluey episode was removed by ABC after it sparked accusations of fatphobia and fat-shaming.

An edited version of the popular cartoon's episode has now been republished which does not contain a bathroom scene that showed the parents of Bluey complaining about their weight.

The cartoon's episode titled Exercise showed Bandit, who is the father of Bluey, in the bathroom watching himself and brushing his teeth simultaneously while Bluey is in the bath.

“Oh man ... I just need to do some exercise,” Bandit said.

“Tell me about it,” says Bluey’s mother, Chilli, as she walks inside along with Bluey’s sister, Bingo.

Bandit then observes himself in the mirror, holding his sides. “Why don’t you just do some exercise?” Bluey questions.

The episode faced a backlash from body image experts who claimed that it could pass on fatphobia and weight stigmas to children.

After the editing, the episode now has an abrupt starting at the previous 1 minute 13-second mark when Bandit is seen doing some exercise, while Bingo and Bluey try to turn change it into a game – in the backyard.

Then, Bandit goes to the GP who compliments him that he is in “great shape” and asks if he has been frequenting the gym.

“Nah,” says Bandit. “It’s been coming to me," he added.

In a statement, ABC stated, “The recent episode of Bluey, Exercise, has been republished by ABC following a decision by the makers of the programme. The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way."

“As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the programme and we have updated the episode on our platforms. BBC Studios will use this revised version for global distribution and also support this decision," it added.

Head of knowledge, research and policy at the Butterfly Foundation, Dr Sarah Squire tweeted, “Cartoon dogs avoiding diet culture for the win!”

The foundation, which supports people with eating disorders, appreciated the ABC for “listening and responding”.

The foundation, which supports people with eating disorders, appreciated the ABC for "listening and responding".

"Butterfly is thrilled that the producers of Bluey have been so responsive to community feedback in removing this problematic content. We love Bluey and are very happy with this result," the foundation said in a statement.

Deakin University’s Centre for Social and Early Emotional Development's research fellow Dr Hannah Jarman said it was “great to see the ABC and makers of the programme taking the issue seriously and being so quick to respond”.

"Rather than promoting and normalising negative attitudes about our bodies, we should be encouraging our children to have healthy relationships with their bodies, including engaging in exercise and movement in enjoyable ways," she added.