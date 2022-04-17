In unique show of solidarity, Spanish village renames itself 'Ukraine'

In a small, peaceful village in southern Spain, there exists a white wall with a board that holds the sign "Square of Mariupol".

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine rages on even after fifty days, countries around the world have stood up in solidarity with Kyiv amid aggression by Putin's forces.

From offering weapons to aid, countries have come forward to help Ukraine, however, as per a Reuters report a small Spanish village located thousands of kilometres away from the conflict has shown its solidarity in a unique way by changing its name.

Formerly known as "Fuentes de Andalucia", it is now known as "Ukraine", the village has not only changed its name but has also renamed its streets.

As you enter the village, at a roundabout now stands a sign that says Ukraine, along with the country’s now-famous blue and yellow colours.

In the village of around 7,100 people, just east of Seville, streets are now called City of Kyiv, Mariupol, and Odesa.

Talking to Reuters, Francisco Martinez said that the "main objective is to raise awareness about the conflict in Ukraine but also about where countries are at war in current times," and that the name change is more than just a gesture.

The village has also raised 3,500 euros i.e., about $3,780 for a refugee centre within just two days, they have plans to offer homes and refuge to up to 25 refugees at the centre and more with the village’s families.

