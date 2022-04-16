As Russia steps up offensive in cities, Ukraine’s richest man vows to rebuild Mariupol  

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

After Russia’s warship 'Moskva' sunk in Black Sea, the invading forces have pressed the offensive in Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

This comes as the richest man in Ukraine has vowed to rebuild Mariupol, a Reuters report said.

As the warplanes of Russia bombed Lviv, the missiles struck Kyiv and Kharkiv on Saturday. Russian forces seem to have been looking to launch more such attacks on different cities in Ukraine in the coming days.

Taking off from Belarus, Russian warplanes fired missiles in Lviv region. Air defences also shot down four cruise missiles, Ukraine's military said.

In a missile strike in Kharkiv province, one person had died while 18 others were injured, the governor said.

In Mykolaiv, Russia claimed to have struck a military vehicle repair factory, as per media reports.

Ukraine’s troops seem to be still holding out in Mariupol. The defence has been concentrated around Azovstal, said the officials.

In a televised briefing, Ukraine’s defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, said, "The situation in Mariupol is difficult... Fighting is happening right now. The Russian army is constantly calling on additional units to storm the city."

Meanwhile, Ukraine's richest man Rinat Akhmetov has pledged to rebuild the city. He is the owner of both giant steel factories in Mariupol.

"Mariupol is a global tragedy and a global example of heroism. For me, Mariupol has been and will always be a Ukrainian city," Akhmetov told Reuters.

The net worth of Akhmetov in 2013 had reached $15.4 billion, but it is currently at $3.9 billion, as per Forbes magazine.

