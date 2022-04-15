Russian defence minister suffers 'massive' heart attack from unnatural causes, claims businessman

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Russian forces in Ukraine have been forced to change strategy and witness several hardships since the war began on February 24.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu seems to have been missing the whole action. The 66-year-old leader seems to have suffered a "massive" heart attack. He is currently fighting for his life.

Shoigu is believed to be in intensive care. The minister’s condition seems to be not due to natural causes, as per a Russian President Vladimir Putin's adversary.

Also Read: Invading forces in Ukraine deported 500,000 civilians to Russia, says report

On Facebook, 62-year-old Russian businessman Leonid Nevzlin, has said, “Shoigu is out of the game, he may become disabled if he survives. He suddenly had a massive heart attack. He is in intensive care, connected to devices. Rumour has it that the heart attack could not have occurred from natural causes.”

Nevzlin, who is a Russian-born Israeli businessman and philanthropist, made these claims citing unspecified sources in Moscow.

Watch: Russia pledges more attacks on Kyiv, accuses Ukraine of bombing border town

In a separate case of £7.6billion "corruption", around 20 defence ministry generals have been detained, Nevzlin further alleged.

These developments may be an attempt to lock up or keep a check on the potential coup-plotters in Russia as per a theory, The Mirror reported.

While talking about the corruption case where several officials have been arrested or detained, Nevzlin, who is the exiled former co-owner of oil giant Yukos, also said, "Everything is clear here - the total embezzlement of funds for the preparation of [taking over the leadership of Ukraine]. Since 2014, about $10 billion (USD) allocated by Putin for the preparation of the blitzkrieg has been stolen.”

(With inputs from agencies)