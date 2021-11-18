A 'positive' decision: New Zealand includes Covishield, Covaxin in list of recognised vaccines

New Zealand has recognised two made in India COVID-19 vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield, announced Muktesh Pardeshi, India's high commissioner to the island nation. He described it as a ‘positive' decision by the New Zealand government.

"In a positive decision, NZ includes covishield and covaxin in the list of 8 recognised vaccines. We keenly await lifting of travel restrictions. India is already open to vaccinated tourists," he tweeted.

Recently, the efficacy analysis data from Phase III clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's Covid vaccine, Covaxin, was peer-reviewed and it was confirmed that the India-made dose to be 77.8% effective. The data has been published in Lancet journal.

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG), an independent advisory council of the World Health Organization (WHO), has also recommended that Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin be given Emergency Use Listing (EUL) designation.

The TAG had requested "further clarifications" from the firm on October 26 for Covaxin to undertake a final "risk-benefit assessment" for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing.

Meanwhile, recently, the national medical body of Australia legally recognised Covaxin and Covishield, which are used across the world but not in Australia, opening the way for Indian tourists in the coming months.

Previously, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) suggested that only Australian-approved vaccinations, as well as Covishield from India and Sinovac from China, be recognised for travel and other limitations.