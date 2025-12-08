/A new method to get legal status in US: Dream Act 2025 is HERE. Know details and process | H-1B alert

Senators Dick Durbin and Lisa Murkowski have reintroduced the Dream Act in the US Senate. Under this bill, the undocumented immigrants who were brought to America as children and have spent most of their lives in the country, termed as "Dreamers" in the document, will get the chance to file a petition for protection from deportation. The bill, under the Dream Act of 2025 of the US Constitution, seeks to grant Dreamers and Documented Dreamers a status as conditional permanent residents for a maximum of eight years. These people will be able to travel overseas, work lawfully in the US, and be protected from deportation with this status.

Moreover, under this, the status of a conditional permanent resident may be converted to lawful permanent resident status or green card holder status.

The legal status

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The bill says that the offspring of a non-immigrant E-1, E-2, H-1B, and L visa holders are considered “Documented Dreamers.” Also, the bill would permit Documented Dreamers—noncitizens who were raised in the US under visa status but “aged out” of their parents' visa when they reached the age of 21—to secure legal status.

The objective