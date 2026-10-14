/A Mecca defence pact that leaves more questions than answers

New Delhi: The decision by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to sign a joint defence agreement in Mecca rather than in any of their capitals was never merely logistical. By gathering Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for both the signing, the three governments converted a military compact into a claim of broader Islamic legitimacy. The text itself, however, remains strikingly thin on operational detail.

Supporters describe the pact as a pragmatic instrument of collective deterrence at a time of regional instability. Pakistan already has several thousand troops, aircraft and air defence systems in the kingdom under a bilateral arrangement from September 2025; the trilateral document simply widens the political umbrella. Turkey brings the weight of a large NATO army and advanced technical capabilities, while Saudi Arabia supplies the geographic and financial centrality. Pakistani officials have since suggested that six or seven other Muslim-majority states may seek to join, framing the arrangement as open-ended rather than exclusive.

Yet the absence of a named adversary is both the pact’s selling point and its principal weakness. Without a clear definition of the threat it is meant to address, the threshold for activation remains opaque. Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has insisted that any Pakistani role will be supportive and that Saudi forces will conduct direct combat. What “supportive” covers, reconnaissance, air defence, logistics or something broader, has not been spelt out.

The same ambiguity surrounds the nuclear question. Pakistan is the only nuclear-armed party; the published text is silent on whether its deterrent is included, and no official has ruled the possibility out. In the absence of explicit language, speculation fills the gap.

Turkey’s posture adds a further layer of uncertainty. Ankara has so far limited its public commitments to air defence and technical assistance, and its parliament had not ratified the agreement two months after the Mecca ceremony. If the political weight of the pact rests disproportionately on Islamabad and Riyadh, the arrangement risks becoming less trilateral than bilateral in practice.

Domestic considerations in Pakistan also deserve scrutiny. The country hosts a large Shia minority whose security has repeatedly been tested by sectarian violence. Field Marshal Asim Munir’s reported remarks to Shia clerics in Rawalpindi, warning that loyalty to foreign causes would not be permitted to create disorder at home, were widely read by community leaders as signalling an uncompromising line. Whether a Saudi-led defence framework can remain insulated from Pakistan’s own sectarian tensions is an open question that officials have so far declined to address in detail.

Financial context is equally difficult to separate from the security one. Saudi deposits arrived shortly before Pakistani aircraft reached the kingdom in April; the Mecca pact followed weeks later. No official has linked the money to the military commitments, yet the sequence invites scrutiny of the conditions under which Pakistan’s resources are being committed abroad.