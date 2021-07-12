A day after first Covid death, Sydney now reports record coronavirus cases

A day after recording the first Covid death from locally acquired infection, Sydney has reported record increase in coronavirus cases on Monday.

The Australian city reported 112 new coronavirus cases on Monday, which is an increase of 45 per cent from the previous day numbers. This has raised concerns for a city that is already in its third week of lockdown.

This increase in cases has come as Sydney is battling to control the widespread of the Delta variant which has also been labelled as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

After the record increase of Covid cases, authorities are urging people to follow the rules imposed by the government and stay at home to break the chain of infections. "We just want people to stay at home," New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney on Monday. "The virus won't spread if people don't leave home. That is the bottom line."

Sydney is Australia's one of the most populous cities as it houses nearly six million people who have been under a strict lockdown since June 26. However, some breaches have been spotted, especially in the hotel quarantines, which authorities believe have caused the increase in cases.

The increase in Covid cases has also put the Australian government’s slow vaccine rollout in the spotlight. Over the weekend, the federal government rolled out 'graphic' advertisements to spread awareness about the coronavirus. However, these adverts target young people who are not yet eligible for vaccinations. Locals are questioning the slow progress of inoculations and highlighting the government’s inability to procure Covid jabs.