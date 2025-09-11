/9/11 anniversary: Justice delayed, justice denied? How the US failed to convict or sentence any of the suspects caught after 24 years

Another anniversary of 9/11 is here, but the United States has yet to convict or sentence any of those arrested alive over links to the horrific terror attacks of 2001. The 11 September 2001 terror attacks left an estimated 2,996 people dead. Of these, 2,977 were civilians and first responders, including people in the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon, and the passengers and crew aboard the hijacked planes. The 19 terrorists who hijacked four planes died while carrying out the dastardly attacks.

How the 9/11 terror attack unfolded

American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, while United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower. American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers bravely fought the hijackers. The hijackers of this plane were believed to be targeting either the White House or the Capitol.

What is the status of the suspects caught alive after the 9/11 attacks?

As the perpetrators died in the terror attacks, the investigation and arrests focused on the conspirators, planners, and facilitators. Yet, nearly a quarter-century later, there have been no convictions or sentencing. The man known as the mastermind of the attack, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, has been imprisoned at Guantanamo Bay since 2006, and his trial has been continuing sporadically for over a decade. There has never been any official talk of him being released. However, plea deals were discussed that might have ruled out the death penalty for him.

9/11 terror attack legal quandary: Nobody was convicted or sentenced to death

Despite the United States having the death penalty in several states and within the military commission system, no individuals have been convicted or sentenced to death for their roles in the 11 September 2001 attacks.

The attacks were carried out by the al-Qaeda terror group, led by Osama Bin Laden, who was killed in Pakistan in 2011 in a US Marines raid.

Who are the five key people charged with orchestrating the attack?

Five men have been charged with terrorism offences related to 9/11. Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is the alleged mastermind of the attacks. Walid bin Attash is accused of training the hijackers. Mustafa al-Hawsawi is accused of financing the operation. Ali Abdul Aziz Ali, also known as Ammar al-Baluchi, is accused of facilitating logistics and money transfers. Ramzi bin al-Shibh is accused of acting as a liaison between the hijackers and al-Qaeda leadership. All five are being tried before military commissions at Guantanamo Bay.

The controversial plea agreement of the 9/11 mastermind

There was widespread controversy in July 2024, when a plea agreement was proposed that would have allowed Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attash, and Mustafa al-Hawsawi to plead guilty in exchange for life sentences without parole, thereby avoiding the death penalty.

Following public and political backlash, the then US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin rescinded the deal.

In July 2025, a federal appeals court ruled that the plea agreements were not binding, thereby reinstating the possibility of the death penalty.

What is the current status of the 9/11 terror attack suspects?

At the time of writing this, none of the accused have been convicted or sentenced, even after 24 years.

The trials have been marred by frequent delays, legal wrangling, and disputes over evidence, particularly material obtained under torture.

There have also been concerns about human rights abuses at Guantanamo Bay. Many hearings have been cancelled or rescheduled due to changes in legal teams, mental competency issues, and disputes over classified evidence.

Justice delayed, justice denied: Why the 9/11 case is a stain on US legal history

The 9/11 case is arguably one of the most prolonged and controversial in US legal history.

Many families of victims are frustrated and disillusioned by the lack of justice.

The United States used the 9/11 attacks as a justification to invade Afghanistan in 2001, but withdrew in 2021. The Taliban, originally ousted as a result of that invasion, returned to power amid the chaotic American exit.

The global anti-terror sentiment after 9/11 was also used to invade Iraq under the false pretext that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. He was captured, tried, and executed in 2006, even though Iraq had no role in the 9/11 attacks.

In contrast, none of those captured alive for direct links to the 9/11 attacks have been convicted, executed, or even sentenced.

This remains a historical irony and an enduring failure of the US approach to justice and counterterrorism.

