/Israel Vows ‘Powerful Hurricane’ After Jerusalem ‘Terrorist’ Attack

At least six people were killed and dozens wounded after alleged Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in Jerusalem, the deadliest attack in the city in years. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to pursue the attackers and their supporters, while far-right ministers call for tougher action. The attack comes as Israel expands its military offensive in Gaza, bombing high-rises and forcing tens of thousands to flee south into already devastated areas. The EU, Spain, France, Germany, and the UAE have condemned the violence, urging an immediate ceasefire. Will the shooting derail ceasefire talks and hostage negotiations?