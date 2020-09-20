7th week of Belarus protests: 100,000 demonstrators flood streets against 'authoritarian president'

At least 100,000 Belarusian protesters took to the streets of Minsk on Sunday in in ongoing protests calling for Belarus' authoritarian president to resign.

This was one of the biggest demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko after he claimed a landslide victory in an election his opponents say was rigged.

Hundreds of soldiers blocked off the center of Minsk, deploying water cannons and armored personnel carriers and erecting barbed wire barriers.

As public anger continued to build against Lukashenko, who has ruled the former Soviet nation for 26 years, Moscow offered him support by saying it would send paratroopers to Belarus for “Slavic Brotherhood” joint drills.

A wave of protests has swept Belarus since the Aug. 9 presidential election, which demonstrators say was actually won by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Key opposition figures have since either been jailed or fled the country, with Tsikhanouskaya now in Lithuania.

Lukashenko denies the election was rigged and has said foreign powers are behind the protests.

Meanwhile, European Union’s diplomatic chief has said that the European Union does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus.

(With inputs from agencies)