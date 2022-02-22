75% people worldwide want ban on single-use plastics, finds global survey

Over 75% people in the world want ban on single-use plastics as quickly as possible, found a global survey on Tuesday.

This comes as the members of the United Nations put together to begin talks on a world treaty to rein in plastic air pollution.

The share of individuals, who are seeking ban has gone up from 71% since 2019. The people, who favoured merchandise with much less plastic packaging has increased to 82% from 75%.

More than 20,000 people in 28 nations participated in the IPSOS ballot.

“Individuals worldwide have made their views clear. The onus and alternative are now on governments to undertake a world plastics treaty … so we are able to remove plastic air pollution,” said Marco Lambertini, WWF Worldwide’s director basic.

Around 90% people surveyed supported a treaty. But only time will tell if a deal can be made taking care of waste assortment, recycling, etc. It can also impose curbs on manufacturing and use of these plastics.

The IPSOS ballot also confirmed that 85% respondents globally want producers and retailers to be held accountable for decreasing, reusing and recycling plastic packaging. The figure is up from 80% earlier.

