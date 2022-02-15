New species of crocodile who preyed on a young dinosaur found in Australia, say scientists

WION Web Team
Sydney Published: Feb 15, 2022, 11:35 AM(IST)

A new species of crocodile has been found in Queensland, Australia. It had eaten a young dinosaur in its last meal (representative image).   Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Initially preserved in a siltstone mass, the crocodile sample had been partially crushed. But still, the damage revealed a number of small bones from the skeleton of a small Cretaceous creature. To locate the bones inside the crocodile specimen, scientists used X-ray and CT scanning technologies. It also took around 10 months of computer processing to create a 3D reconstruction of the bones

In a new discovery, a species of crocodile has been found in Queensland, Australia. It seems to be dating back to the Cretaceous period.   

What’s special is that this 2.5-meter-long crocodile had a young dinosaur for its last meal, said scientists.  

In 2010, the fossilized bones of a confractosuchus sauroktonos were excavated. The discovery was made at a sheep station near the Winton Formation, which is about 95-million-year-old geological rock bed.  

Scientists have also identified the partly digested remnants of a young ornithopod inside the stomach of the crocodile.  

The findings of the research were published in the scientific journal ‘Gondwana Research’ on February 11.  

In a statement, Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum, which made the discovery, said that this is the first evidence of a crocodile preying on a dinosaur in Australia.  

Initially preserved in a siltstone mass, the crocodile sample had been partially crushed. But still, the damage revealed a number of small bones from the skeleton of a small Cretaceous creature.  

To locate the bones inside the crocodile specimen, scientists used X-ray and CT scanning technologies. It also took around 10 months of computer processing to create a 3D reconstruction of the bones.  

(With inputs from agencies) 

