A training or a scary movie? NASA prepares for moonwalk on pitch-dark south pole, shares images

As part of Artemis mission in 2025, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is again looking to send people to the Moon.

The scientists will not just land but also perform moonwalk on the south pole, which is a dark shadowy area. The scientists think that there might be water ice.

For this, they are training in some special conditions in a 12-metre-deep swimming pool in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) in Texas, in the US.

With this, the astronauts are getting trained in an environment similar to the surface of the Moon.

In the tests, the divers have turned off all the lights, put up black curtains around the pool walls to minimise reflection and used a powerful underwater lamp.

The pictures of the training, which have been shared by the NASA, seem to be pretty scary.

"Kill the lights – we’re simulating a Moonwalk! Divers at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory turned off the lights to simulate what an Artemis astronaut might experience at the lunar south pole - long, dark shadows," NASA's Johnson Space Center said on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)