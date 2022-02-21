Evidence of first ear surgery found in 5,300-year-old skull, say archaeologists

A 5,300-year-old skull has been found in a Spanish tomb by a group of archaeologists. What’s special about it is that it seems to be the oldest evidence of ear surgery carried out in the world.

Several cut marks are visible in the skull around the left ear canal, which implies that surgery around the ear may have been done to relieve pain.

In an article released in Scientific Reports on Tuesday, the Spanish researchers concluded, "These evidences point to a mastoidectomy, a surgical procedure possibly performed to relieve the pain this prehistoric individual may have suffered as a result of otitis media and mastoiditis."

The skull seems to have belonged to a middle-aged woman, who lived in the Neolithic Age, concluded researchers. It was discovered in a tomb, which is known as the Dolmen de El Pendon. It is located in Burgos, Spain.

In 2016, the skull was found by researchers of the University of Valladolid along with remains of nearly 100 others.

The skull also showed evidence of two perforations on both sides of the skull near its mastoid bones. It indicates that the surgery was attempted to relieve growing pressure on the ear canal.

(With inputs from agencies)