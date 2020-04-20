73-year-old Indian origin man skips to raise money to combat COVID-19 crisis

A 73-year-old man of the Indian origin and belonging to the Sikh community in United Kingdom,

Rajinder Singh, who is keen runner was initially worried about how he was going to keep fit and help Britain while the country is under a lockdown

Also read: 'The long walk': 99-year-old war veteran's challenge for donations cross £11 million-mark

He was missing his weekly Park Run, an organized five kilometer run held every Saturday.

Necessity proved the mother of invention as Singh combined both his desires and started skipping to raise money for contributing towards the coronavirus relief fund of the National Health Service to combat the deadly virus in the country.

Also read: Harry and Meghan blacklist four UK tabloids over false stories

"It is brilliant, no one can compare with the NHS. I wish other countries would follow the NHS. I am very thankful to them, we must try our best to help them as well," he said.

After his skipping videos went viral online, he was dubbed as "the skipping Sikh".

Despite becoming a trendsetter, Singh has been posting daily videos of his workouts online to encourage others to keep active during the lockdown.

Producing these short videos has also allowed Singh to combine two of his passions; sport and helping others.

His motto is ''help others and help yourselves'' and his aim is to inspire and teach people of all ages, faiths and abilities techniques to stay fit during the coronavirus pandemic and he's urged others to post similar videos.

He's determined to continue posting tutorials on his social media channels to provide people across the world with some respite from these unprecedented and worrying times.

Singh has been inspired by 99-year-old war veteran Tom Moore who has raised over $23 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.