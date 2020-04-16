'The long walk': 99-year-old war veteran's challenge for donations cross £11 million-mark

A 99-year-old war veteran in the United Kingdom who has started raising funds for Britain's health services by walking has said he would continue to walk till people keep donating as the amount for his cause surpassed 11 million pounds.

"We set out originally to raise a little bit of money by me walking up and down 100 times in reference to my 100th birthday," Captain Tom Moore told Sky News.

"But if I've done the 100 by tomorrow, I'll have to continue past my birthday, which won't matter because I'll continue walking while people are contributing money to a marvellous fund for the NHS."

Moore, who will be turning 100 next month and is walking in his garden for the cause had initially planned to raise 1000 pounds, but within 24 hours of its beginning, a sum of 70,000 pounds was donated.

For the cause, Moore covers 10 laps of the garden a day with the help of his walking aid and had planned to hit 100 laps in time for his birthday on 30 April.

Describing novel coronavirus as an "invisible enemy", Moore asks everyone to "look forward to the future when we've beaten this enemy".

"Whatever people think, we shall get better. Things will be better tomorrow," he added.

