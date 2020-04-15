99-year-old war veteran raises £4 million for NHS by walking in his garden

A 99-year-old war veteran has raised more than £4 million for the National Health Service by walking in his back garden 100 times before his 100th birthday.

Captain Tom Moore, a second world war veteran man from Keighley in Yorkshire, had initially planned to raise £1,000 through the challenge.

He raised £70,000 in just 24 hours after launching his campaign on April 8 due to which he extended his fundraiser.

On Tuesday morning he hit the mark of £1 million followed by £2 million mark at 3.30 pm and passing the £3 million mark early in the evening.

Moore is walking 10 laps of the garden a day with the help of his walking aid, and had hoped to hit 100 laps in time for his birthday on 30 April.

But according to his daughter, Hannah, he is likely to reach his goal on Thursday.

''I really am pleased to be doing this and serving our nurses and our doctors and all our people in our national health service,'' Moore said.

The veteran’s wife was ill for several years and died in 2006, while Moore had been treated for a broken hip and skin cancer, so he continued to feel a close connection with the NHS, his daughter said.