Harry and Meghan blacklist four UK tabloids over false stories

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have blacklisted four major British tabloids, accusing them of publishing distorted stories

The four tabloids are the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express.

The couple, who have formally stepped down as senior members of the British Royal family, wrote a letter to the editor of these publication, saying there would be "no corroboration and zero engagement" with the newspapers.

The couple said these newspapers published stories that were distorted, false and invasive beyond reason.

"This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It's not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting," according to a purported copy of the letter shared by Financial Times.

But they did not want to be used as "currency for an economy of clickbait and distortion"

The newspaper described the letter as an "unprecedented attack on a large part of the media".

Harry and Meghan's departure -- dubbed "Megxit" by the British press -- followed reports that the latter was unhappy with royal life and both of them had complained about media intrusion.

The couple's hostility towards some media oulets spilled over into legal action last year, with Harry suing over alleged voicemail interception and Meghan filing a claim over a private letter to her father appearing in The Mail on Sunday after he shared it with the tabloid.

The couple relocated to California last month and have kept a low profile, with even their location unknown amid unconfirmed reports that the pair are living in Malibu.