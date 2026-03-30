/7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Vanuatu Islands, South Pacific, no tsunami threat

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Vanuatu Islands on Monday (March 30), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 115 kilometres, does not pose a tsunami threat, according to the US Tsunami Warning Centre.

Vanuatu is a Pacific island nation located in the South Pacific Ocean. It lies east of Australia, north-east of New Caledonia, and west of Fiji. The country is an archipelago of about 83 islands and is part of the region known as Melanesia.