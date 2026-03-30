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7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Vanuatu Islands, South Pacific, no tsunami threat

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Mar 30, 2026, 15:52 IST | Updated: Mar 30, 2026, 16:51 IST
7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Vanuatu Islands, South Pacific, no tsunami threat

7.0-magnitude earthquake rocks Vanuatu Islands, South Pacific, no tsunami threat Photograph: (WION)

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A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Vanuatu Islands on Monday (March 30), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported.

A magnitude 7 earthquake struck the Vanuatu Islands on Monday (March 30), the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 115 kilometres, does not pose a tsunami threat, according to the US Tsunami Warning Centre.

Vanuatu is a Pacific island nation located in the South Pacific Ocean. It lies east of Australia, north-east of New Caledonia, and west of Fiji. The country is an archipelago of about 83 islands and is part of the region known as Melanesia.


(This is a developing story; Further details are awaited)

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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