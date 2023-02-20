Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Turkey-Syria border region, further damages reported in Antakya

As Turkey is still recuperating from the aftermath of a catastrophic earthquake, another one of magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake occurred at a depth of two kilometres (1.2 miles).

According to Reuters witnesses, further damage has been reported in central Antakya. After the Monday quake, Reuters while quoting witnesses said Turkish rescue teams sprung into action checking weather people were harmed.

Resident Muna Al Omar said "I thought the earth was going to split open under my feet," reported Reuters. "Is there going to be another aftershock?" she questioned. As per reports, the earthquake was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon. However, reports suggest that no new casualties were immediately reported.

The massive 6 February quake left millions of people homeless. As per the latest tally, a total of 46,000 people have been killed in both countries.

This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed US' commitment to Turkey to help the nation in these difficult times. Turkey and Syria have been carrying out search and rescue operations ever since a massive earthquake hit the nations in the morning hours of 6 February. However, Turkey on Monday stopped its search and rescue operations in all provinces except for Antakya and Kahmaranmaraş cities.

These cities were the hardest hit regions leading to mass destruction and damage. The United States has vowed an additional $100 million in humanitarian aid. to the disaster-hit nation. Other nations including India also stepped up to help Turkey and Syria in their efforts to recover from the tragic situation.

